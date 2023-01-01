$38,498 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 1 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10128390

10128390 Stock #: D8525

D8525 VIN: 1FTEW1EP3KFD38895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magma Mettallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,175 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.