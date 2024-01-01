Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>PRE COLLISION BRAKING * REVERSE CAMERA * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE * BLUETOOTH * NEW TIRES * 2.7L V6, AUTO, 4X4, CREW CAB, XLT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 6 PASSENGER * FRONT & REAR USB PORTS * 18 ALLOY WHEELS ON NEW TIRES *</div><div><br></div><div>INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE.<br><br></div><div> WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND. NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS. VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS. </div><div><br></div><div> LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND. OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS.<br></div>

2019 Ford F-150

114,225 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

XLT ** 4X4, CARPLAY, NEW TIRES **

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT ** 4X4, CARPLAY, NEW TIRES **

Location

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1723576952
  2. 1723576952
  3. 1723576952
  4. 1723576952
  5. 1723576952
  6. 1723576952
  7. 1723576952
  8. 1723576952
  9. 1723576952
  10. 1723576952
  11. 1723576952
  12. 1723576952
  13. 1723576952
  14. 1723576952
  15. 1723576952
  16. 1723576952
  17. 1723576952
  18. 1723576952
  19. 1723576952
  20. 1723576952
  21. 1723576952
  22. 1723576952
  23. 1723576952
  24. 1723576952
  25. 1723576952
  26. 1723576952
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,225KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP5KFB08646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 114,225 KM

Vehicle Description

PRE COLLISION BRAKING * REVERSE CAMERA * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE * BLUETOOTH * NEW TIRES * 2.7L V6, AUTO, 4X4, CREW CAB, XLT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 6 PASSENGER * FRONT & REAR USB PORTS * 18" ALLOY WHEELS ON NEW TIRES *
INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE.


WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND. NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS. 
 LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Certified Cars

Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE ** BACK CAM, HTD LEATH, NAV ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Ford Fusion SE ** BACK CAM, HTD LEATH, NAV ** 141,634 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SLT ** 4X4, BLUETOOTH , TOW PACKAGE ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SLT ** 4X4, BLUETOOTH , TOW PACKAGE ** 159,974 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline ** ADAPT CRUISE, BSM, HTD/COOL LEATH ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline ** ADAPT CRUISE, BSM, HTD/COOL LEATH ** 143,617 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Cars

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Cars

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150