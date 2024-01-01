$36,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Ranger
XLT - Low Mileage
2019 Ford Ranger
XLT - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$36,500
+ taxes & licensing
44,100KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH9KLA83574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2019 Ford Ranger is for sale today.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this 2019 Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this 2019 Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 44,100 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior trim, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlamps, 2 front tow hooks, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH9KLA83574.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$36,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Ford Ranger