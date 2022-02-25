Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Ranger

66,906 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT ** 4X4, NAV, AUTOSTART **

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT ** 4X4, NAV, AUTOSTART **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1647453543
  2. 1647453542
  3. 1647453543
  4. 1647453542
  5. 1647453543
  6. 1647453543
  7. 1647453543
  8. 1647453543
  9. 1647453715
  10. 1647453719
  11. 1647453719
  12. 1647453718
  13. 1647453719
  14. 1647453717
  15. 1647453719
  16. 1647453719
  17. 1647453750
  18. 1647453751
  19. 1647453753
  20. 1647453753
  21. 1647453752
  22. 1647453754
  23. 1647453753
  24. 1647453753
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

66,906KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8337582
  • Stock #: 10571
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH9KLA25318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10571
  • Mileage 66,906 KM

Vehicle Description

LANE KEEP ASSIST * BLIND SPOT MONITOR * PRE COLLISION WARNING & BRAKING *REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * REVERSE CAMERA *  DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * BLUETOOTH * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE * 2.3L TURBO, AUTO, 4X4, SUPER CREW, LARIAT FX-4 OFF ROAD * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * USB INPUT * BLUETOOTH * A/C * TONNEAU COVER * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * NAVIGATION * 17" ALLOY WHEELS * INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 114,436 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger XLT...
 66,906 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Malib...
 100,479 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory