$24,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 GMC Acadia
Denali
2019 GMC Acadia
Denali
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,717KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKKNXLS6KZ147684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 59,717 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection!
This midsize GMC Acadia is designed to make a long lasting impression. This 2019 GMC Acadia is for sale today in St Catharines.
Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2019 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 59,717 kms. It's white diamond in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is Denali. This top of the line GMC Acadia Denali is an excellent choice as it comes very well equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, a Bose premium audio system and park assist sensors. It also has lane change alert with blind zone detection, heated and cooled leather seats, forward automatic braking, IntelliBeam headlights, lane departure warning and a heated steering wheel. Additonal features include LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, remote keyless entry, a power liftgate, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, heated power side mirrors, SiriusXM plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $191.11 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
This midsize GMC Acadia is designed to make a long lasting impression. This 2019 GMC Acadia is for sale today in St Catharines.
Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2019 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 59,717 kms. It's white diamond in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is Denali. This top of the line GMC Acadia Denali is an excellent choice as it comes very well equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, a Bose premium audio system and park assist sensors. It also has lane change alert with blind zone detection, heated and cooled leather seats, forward automatic braking, IntelliBeam headlights, lane departure warning and a heated steering wheel. Additonal features include LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, remote keyless entry, a power liftgate, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, heated power side mirrors, SiriusXM plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $191.11 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Cooled Seats| Navigation| Lane Keep Assist| Leather Seats| Blind Spot Detection| Power Liftgate| Heated Seats| Remote Start| Aluminum Wheels| Android Auto| Apple CarPlay| WiFi 4G| IntelliBeam| Park Assist| Heated Steering Wheel| Climate Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 199,386 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
2014 Buick Encore Premium 183,045 KM $10,988 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 76,652 KM $23,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2019 GMC Acadia