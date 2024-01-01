$32,988+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE
2019 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$32,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,212KM
VIN 1GTG6CEN8K1104221
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, EZ Lift Tailgate, Rear View Camera!
This professional grade 2019 GMC Canyon does not compromise between power, efficiency or style. This 2019 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
This 2019 GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 43,212 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Canyon's trim level is SLE 4x4. This SLE Canyon is a great step up from the base model, adding some amazing features and technology like an EZ lift and lower tailgate, front fog lamps, available 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, a leather- wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and remote keyless entry. Additional features include a fully boxed frame for less flex over rough terrain, aluminum wheels, signature LED lamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, StabiliTrak with trailer sway control, a unique CornerStep rear bumper, a 6-way power driver seat, traction control and an HD rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ez Lift Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Power Seat, Touchscreen.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $252.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Aluminum Wheels| Apple CarPlay| Android Auto| EZ Lift Tailgate| Rear View Camera| Power Seat| Touchscreen| Leather Steering Wheel| 4G LTE| Fog Lamps| LED Lights
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$32,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2019 GMC Canyon