$25,988+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SLE
2019 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,601KM
VIN 3GKALTEXXKL331357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5902A
- Mileage 66,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
This GMC Terrain was fully redesigned in 2018 and makes a strong case as one of the best compact crossovers on the market. This 2019 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
TThe GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign in 2018, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 66,601 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive standard features. Automatic stop/start to reduce idle and increase fuel efficiency, hill descent control, StabiliTrak electronic stability and traction control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, automatic on/off headlamps, LED accent lighting, heated power side mirrors, and LED signature taillamps provide a beautiful blend of fuel efficiency, capability, and style. The interior is loaded with Driver Information Centre display, 4G WiFi, heated front seats, active noise cancellation, rear charge only USB ports, remote start, Teen Driver Technology, leather steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, flat folding seats including front passenger, GMC Connected Access capable, keyless open and start, a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $198.75 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Heated Seats| Remote Start| Rear View Camera| Android Auto| Apple CarPlay| Bluetooth| Remote Keyless Entry| 4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2019 GMC Terrain