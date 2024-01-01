Menu
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay! This GMC Terrain was fully redesigned in 2018 and makes a strong case as one of the best compact crossovers on the market. This 2019 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. TThe GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign in 2018, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what youd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 66,601 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Terrains trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive standard features. Automatic stop/start to reduce idle and increase fuel efficiency, hill descent control, StabiliTrak electronic stability and traction control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, automatic on/off headlamps, LED accent lighting, heated power side mirrors, and LED signature taillamps provide a beautiful blend of fuel efficiency, capability, and style. The interior is loaded with Driver Information Centre display, 4G WiFi, heated front seats, active noise cancellation, rear charge only USB ports, remote start, Teen Driver Technology, leather steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, flat folding seats including front passenger, GMC Connected Access capable, keyless open and start, a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

Used
66,601KM
VIN 3GKALTEXXKL331357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5902A
  • Mileage 66,601 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Heated Seats| Remote Start| Rear View Camera| Android Auto| Apple CarPlay| Bluetooth| Remote Keyless Entry| 4G WiFi

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2019 GMC Terrain