2019 GMC Yukon XL
Denali 4x4 navigation DVD sunroof
Location
414 Ontario Street, St Catharines, ON L2R 5M1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$76,995
+ taxes & licensing
83,183KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8463666
- Stock #: kem-8
- VIN: 1gks2hkj9kr190102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 83,183 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Balance of Factory Warranty
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
