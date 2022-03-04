Menu
2019 GMC Yukon XL

83,183 KM

Details Features

$76,995

+ tax & licensing
$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autolinks

905-684-2568

2019 GMC Yukon XL

2019 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 4x4 navigation DVD sunroof

2019 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 4x4 navigation DVD sunroof

Location

Autolinks

414 Ontario Street, St Catharines, ON L2R 5M1

905-684-2568

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,183KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8463666
  Stock #: kem-8
  VIN: 1gks2hkj9kr190102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 83,183 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Balance of Factory Warranty
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Autolinks

Autolinks

414 Ontario Street, St Catharines, ON L2R 5M1

905-684-2568

