$24,500+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring 2.0T **COOLED SEATS - SUNROOF**
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,206KM
VIN 1HGCV2F92KA802273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,206 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED SEDAN !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARK SENSORS, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT, COLLISION SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HEADS UP DISPLAY, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER SEATS, COOLED/HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL
This 2019 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today.
The 2019 Honda Accord is a drive for the driven. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple success, the 2019 Honda Accord is stylish, dynamic, and loaded with all the tech you need to go beyond your best. Whether it's a weekend getaway or getting the early worm at the office, the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. This sedan has 138,206 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Touring 2.0 Auto. This premium Accord with an upgraded motor is loaded with luxury, ventilated and heated front seats with leather trim, a heated leather steering wheel, a moonroof, a Heads-Up-Display, wireless charging, and remote keyless entry and starting. It also has HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with navigation, Hands Free Link bluetooth, Wifi, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and steering wheel audio controls. You also get a sport mode and paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors with reverse tilt down and integrated turn signals, automatic dimming rear view mirror, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, fog lights, rain sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, a blind spot information system, and traffic sign recognition.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
