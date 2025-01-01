Menu
LOADED SEDAN !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARK SENSORS, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT, COLLISION SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HEADS UP DISPLAY, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER SEATS, COOLED/HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2019 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today.

The 2019 Honda Accord is a drive for the driven. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple success, the 2019 Honda Accord is stylish, dynamic, and loaded with all the tech you need to go beyond your best. Whether its a weekend getaway or getting the early worm at the office, the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. This sedan has 138,206 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Accord Sedans trim level is Touring 2.0 Auto. This premium Accord with an upgraded motor is loaded with luxury, ventilated and heated front seats with leather trim, a heated leather steering wheel, a moonroof, a Heads-Up-Display, wireless charging, and remote keyless entry and starting. It also has HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with navigation, Hands Free Link bluetooth, Wifi, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and steering wheel audio controls. You also get a sport mode and paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors with reverse tilt down and integrated turn signals, automatic dimming rear view mirror, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, fog lights, rain sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, a blind spot information system, and traffic sign recognition.

2019 Honda Accord

138,206 KM

Details Description

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring 2.0T **COOLED SEATS - SUNROOF**

12886001

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring 2.0T **COOLED SEATS - SUNROOF**

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,206KM
VIN 1HGCV2F92KA802273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,206 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Accord