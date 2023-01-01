2019 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 8 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10342443

10342443 Stock #: D8759

D8759 VIN: 2HKRW1H3XKH003018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,889 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.