<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Display, Memory Seats, Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2019 Honda CR-V is for sale today. <br> <br>This stylish 2019 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether youre a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 71,511 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our CR-Vs trim level is EX-L AWD. Ramping up the luxury, this EX-L trim has heated leather seats in front and back, a heated steering wheels, memory settings for the drivers seat, an auto dimming rear view mirror, a power tailgate with programmable height, woodgrain interior, a moonroof, automatic high and low beam headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. Keeping you connected is an infotainment system that includes a 7 inch touchscreen with HondaLink, HomeLink home remote system, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, and a 6 speaker sound system. Helping you drive and keeping you safe is automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist, and a blind spot display.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2019 Honda CR-V

71,511 KM

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

71,511KM
VIN 2HKRW2H8XKH108871

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 71,511 KM

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$27,998

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2019 Honda CR-V