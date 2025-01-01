$27,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,511KM
VIN 2HKRW2H8XKH108871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,511 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Display, Memory Seats, Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Honda CR-V is for sale today.
This stylish 2019 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 71,511 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX-L AWD. Ramping up the luxury, this EX-L trim has heated leather seats in front and back, a heated steering wheels, memory settings for the drivers seat, an auto dimming rear view mirror, a power tailgate with programmable height, woodgrain interior, a moonroof, automatic high and low beam headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. Keeping you connected is an infotainment system that includes a 7 inch touchscreen with HondaLink, HomeLink home remote system, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, and a 6 speaker sound system. Helping you drive and keeping you safe is automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist, and a blind spot display.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
2019 Honda CR-V