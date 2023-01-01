2019 Honda HR-V

$33,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 9 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10128399

10128399 Stock #: D8529

D8529 VIN: 3CZRU6H97KM110717

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,980 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.