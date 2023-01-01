Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

11,980 KM

Details Description

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
Touring AWD CVT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

11,980KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10128399
  • Stock #: D8529
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H97KM110717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2019 Honda HR-V is for sale today.

This 2019 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in family oriented mid size SUVs. The cabin is both extremely flexible and airy allowing for a comfortable, safe and ultimately secure ride. With a minimalist styling approach, the HR-V looks refined and elegant, and it comes well prepared for a busy family and all their needs and wants.This low mileage hatchback has just 11,980 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our HR-V's trim level is Touring AWD CVT. This top shelf HR-V Touring is ready for the long haul with leather seats, navigation, SiriusXM and HD Radio, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. This SUV also has a moonroof, upgraded audio system, proximity keyless entry, heated front seats, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, an audio display, and Siri EyesFree. This SUV also has some great tech to make it feel like a modern car with a driver assistance suite that includes collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, and automatic highbeams. Other features include aluminum wheels, side mirror turn signals, fog lights, heated power side mirrors, multi-angle rearview camera, and a multi-function steering wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

