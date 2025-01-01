Menu
2019 Honda Odyssey

Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Remote Start

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2019 Honda Odyssey is for sale today.

This 2019 Honda Odyssey is one of the best, most family oriented vehicles on the market. The interior is packed with everything you need for a long trip, while still retaining a functionality and versatility for those trips closer to home. With a controlled ride and on road handling and efficient and linear power delivery, the 2019 Odyssey is one of the best riding, strongest accelerating minivans around. If you want one vehicle that covers all the bases, this 2019 Honda Odyssey is ready to see it through.This van has 101,435 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Odysseys trim level is EX. Stepping up to this EX Odyssey adds a power sunroof with sunshade, side mirror turn signals, power sliding rear doors, front fog lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, Honda LaneWatch right side camera, a built in vacuum, and a HomeLink remote. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation with lane departure warning. This amazing minivan comes with a great infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, audio display, Bluetooth phone integration, HondaLink with emergency response, CabinControl app, Wi-Fi tethering, and Siri EyesFree. Other features include heated power front seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, multi-angle rearview camera, tri zone automatic climate control, steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, and aluminum wheels.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

$31,500 + taxes & licensing

VIN 5FNRL6H42KB504191

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Details Description

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

VIN 5FNRL6H42KB504191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,435 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Remote Start


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2019 Honda Odyssey is for sale today.

This 2019 Honda Odyssey is one of the best, most family oriented vehicles on the market. The interior is packed with everything you need for a long trip, while still retaining a functionality and versatility for those trips closer to home. With a controlled ride and on road handling and efficient and linear power delivery, the 2019 Odyssey is one of the best riding, strongest accelerating minivans around. If you want one vehicle that covers all the bases, this 2019 Honda Odyssey is ready to see it through.This van has 101,435 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Odyssey's trim level is EX. Stepping up to this EX Odyssey adds a power sunroof with sunshade, side mirror turn signals, power sliding rear doors, front fog lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, Honda LaneWatch right side camera, a built in vacuum, and a HomeLink remote. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation with lane departure warning. This amazing minivan comes with a great infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, audio display, Bluetooth phone integration, HondaLink with emergency response, CabinControl app, Wi-Fi tethering, and Siri EyesFree. Other features include heated power front seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, multi-angle rearview camera, tri zone automatic climate control, steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, and aluminum wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
