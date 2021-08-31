This 2019 Honda Odyssey is one of the best, most family oriented vehicles on the market. The interior is packed with everything you need for a long trip, while still retaining a functionality and versatility for those trips closer to home. With a controlled ride and on road handling and efficient and linear power delivery, the 2019 Odyssey is one of the best riding, strongest accelerating minivans around. If you want one vehicle that covers all the bases, this 2019 Honda Odyssey is ready to see it through.This van has 46,796 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI SOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Roof Cam Adap-cc Ld Cw Apple P/seats Hs 3-zone-clim P/sliders Remote 18's.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Wireless phone connectivity
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trailing arm rear suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Head Room: 995 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 983 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 1,994 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,488 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Wheelbase: 3,000 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,229 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,984 L
Overall Length: 5,161 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,564 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
3rd Row Leg Room: 967 mm
Overall height: 1,767 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,525 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,603 mm
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry