$20,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Sport - Low Mileage
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Sport - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$20,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,861KM
VIN KMHD04LB0KU862521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,861 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This low mileage sedan has just 57,861 kms. It's yellow in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Sport. This Elantra was built for people who want some engagement in their ride. On top of the smaller yet more power oriented motor, this Elantra is equipped with a sunroof, leather sport seats with red stitching, heated front seats, heated leather steering wheel, hands free trunk lid, proximity keyless entry, Sport exclusive front grille, and LED lighting. Keeping you entertained is a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth. This driver oriented vehicle still has a lot of active safety features like forward collision mitigation and warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2019 Hyundai Elantra