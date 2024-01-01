Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

66,532 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential AWD Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential AWD Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

66,532KM
Used
VIN KM8K1CAA6KU201097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lake Silver Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16797
  • Mileage 66,532 KM

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

905-688-6244

2019 Hyundai KONA