$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential AWD Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential AWD Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
66,532KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K1CAA6KU201097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lake Silver Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16797
- Mileage 66,532 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo | DIESEL | Moonroof | Bluetooth 126,541 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 Two Tops Leather Navigation Back Up Cam 85,656 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus AWD Leather Navigation Panoroof 145,531 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Two Guys Quality Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
Call Dealer
905-688-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
905-688-6244
2019 Hyundai KONA