2019 Hyundai KONA

29,235 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2.0L Preferred AWD Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats

2.0L Preferred AWD Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,235KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8334738
  • Stock #: 15615
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA1KU316400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Knight Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15615
  • Mileage 29,235 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

