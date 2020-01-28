169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.
The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 29,889 kms. It's twilight black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Preferred. This Santa Fe Preferred has all the driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, easy exit seats, parking distance assist, BlueLink remote activation, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, automatic high beams, a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2.4l Preferred Awd W/dark Chrome Accent.
