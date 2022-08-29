$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
905-688-6244
2019 Hyundai Tucson
2019 Hyundai Tucson
AWD Back Up Camera Heated Front & Rear Seats
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
30,137KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9291268
- Stock #: 16008
- VIN: KM8J3CA41KU073920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16008
- Mileage 30,137 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3