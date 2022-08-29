Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

30,137 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

AWD Back Up Camera Heated Front & Rear Seats

2019 Hyundai Tucson

AWD Back Up Camera Heated Front & Rear Seats

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,137KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9291268
  • Stock #: 16008
  • VIN: KM8J3CA41KU073920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16008
  • Mileage 30,137 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

