2019 Infiniti QX60

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 3 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10404354

10404354 Stock #: 16569

16569 VIN: 5N1DL0MM7KC555515

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,324 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.