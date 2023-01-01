Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

19,319 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH , BACK CAM **

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH , BACK CAM **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1694271834
  2. 1694271834
  3. 1694271834
  4. 1694271834
  5. 1694271834
  6. 1694271834
  7. 1694271834
  8. 1694271834
  9. 1694271834
  10. 1694271834
  11. 1694271834
  12. 1694271834
  13. 1694271834
  14. 1694271834
  15. 1694271834
  16. 1694271834
  17. 1694271834
  18. 1694271834
  19. 1694271834
  20. 1694271834
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
19,319KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10400829
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG7KW550652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 19,319 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START * REMOVABLE SECTIOAL HARD TOP * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * CRUISE * 3.6L V6, AUTO, 4X4, SPORT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * REVERSE CAMERA * 17" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 100,620 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 134,615 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul LX ** ...
 138,820 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory