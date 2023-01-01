2019 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 , 3 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10388499

10388499 Stock #: 16581

16581 VIN: 3KPF54AD2KE113527

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16581

Mileage 4,336 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.