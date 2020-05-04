Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Forte

LX IVT | Lane Assist | 8inch Screen | Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

LX IVT | Lane Assist | 8inch Screen | Android Auto

Location

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

866-369-4811

Contact Seller

$15,902

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,994KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4959702
  • Stock #: SC1024
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Prime Rate Financing with Franchise Dealer Financing Programs. Get Top Dollar for All Your Trade!

 

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Free Accident History - Excellent Condition - Ontario Vehicle  Former Company Rental Vehicle

 

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

 

Kia Certified Pre-Owned Available: Warranty Extension Available from just $799 that includes (3) Oil Changes, Kia Vehicle Exchange Program, and Preferred Bank Prime Rate.  

 

HIGH TECH SAFETY FEATURES : Lane Departure Warning  Lane Assist  Forward Collision Avoidance Assist  Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

 

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Android Auto  Apple CarPlay  Kia Infotainment System with 8inch Display  Rearview Camera  Heated Steering  Heated Seat

 

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L IVT Transmission  Air Condition  Keyless Entry  Traction Control  Power Window  Power Lock  Automatic Headlight  Cruise Control  FM/AM  USB/12V  Steering Mounted Media Control  Bluetooth Integration  Android Auto Integrated Voice Command (Including Siri)

 

DEALERSHIP Kia of St. Catharines believes in simple and basic concepts that matters to customers from get-go: A large pool of reliable vehicles [Up to 200 Vehicles] to choose from at incredible prices.  Once you enter our dealership, our sales professionals will offer you some of the most incredible selectionsfrom small compact sedans to luxury brands such as Infinity and Chryslers.  All of the pre-owned vehicles undergo Kia-standard safety and emission certification.  Whether you buy a Hyundai, Nissan, and yes, Kia, from our dealership, you will receive the best service possible from one of the best Master Technician who has serviced every brand conceivable from Mercedes to Acura.  Dont let your concerns stop you from buying the car of your dream.  Trust us to deliver 38-Day Safety Guarantee and utmost professional service from both service and sales staff.

 

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

 

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 4.99%

 

FINANCIAL - Kia of St. Catharines offers an opportunity for new and experienced drivers to acquire some of the best rates available from the banks and credit unions.  Whether you are looking to improve your credit rating or simply get the best rates and drive away with no hassle, you have come to the right place.  There is no better way to improve your credit history and save yourself the hassle.  If you are looking for pre-approval, please check our website and submit a credit approval to make sure you get the best service possible.  Better yet, drop by and see us in person. 

 

*Vehicles older than 7 years may require special financing from the customer end or contact us for more information*

 

Now Serving all of Niagara Region Including Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Wainfleet, Niagara Falls, St Catharines, Grimsby, Welland, Lincoln, Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville and all surrounding areas.  Also Now serving GTA areas including Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York, Markham, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, Hamilton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, New Market, Aurora, King City, Georgetown, Milton, and Orangeville.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia of St. Catharines

2020 Kia Sportage LX...
 11,435 KM
$24,885 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte LX IV...
 12,994 KM
$15,902 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX ...
 38,271 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Kia of St. Catharines

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-369-XXXX

(click to show)

866-369-4811

Send A Message