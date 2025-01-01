Menu
This 2019 Kia Sedona is for sale today. 
 
This 2019 Kia Sedona has returned with a fresh handsome new face to reclaim its throne as the best people hauling minivan. A rich, opulent interior helps make the case as being one of the most comfortable and comprehensively built family shuttles out there. The Sedona offers highly practical interior with endless seating configurations as well as a very generous cargo space. An elegant exterior only further supports the case of this Kia Sedona as a powerful, refined, highly capable people carrier that is built to provide uninterrupted comfort.This van has 172,272 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. 
 
 Our Sedonas trim level is SX. Stepping up to this SX Sedona adds some top shelf tech to your familys ride with a power sunroof, UVO smartphone connectivity, trizone automatic climate control, and blind spot monitoring. Other features include wireless charging, smart power liftgate, passenger seat chauffeur seat switch, power sliding side doors, heated front seats and steering wheel, rear parking sensors, cooling glove box, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, aluminum wheels, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB and aux inputs, remote keyless entry, object detection, rear view camera, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, Slide-n-Stow 2nd row seats, and fog lights.

2019 Kia Sedona

172,272 KM

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sedona

SX

13172537

2019 Kia Sedona

SX

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,272KM
VIN KNDMC5C12K6551931

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,272 KM

Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Montoring, Bluetooth, UVO


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2019 Kia Sedona is for sale today.

This 2019 Kia Sedona has returned with a fresh handsome new face to reclaim its throne as the best people hauling minivan. A rich, opulent interior helps make the case as being one of the most comfortable and comprehensively built family shuttles out there. The Sedona offers highly practical interior with endless seating configurations as well as a very generous cargo space. An elegant exterior only further supports the case of this Kia Sedona as a powerful, refined, highly capable people carrier that is built to provide uninterrupted comfort.This van has 172,272 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sedona's trim level is SX. Stepping up to this SX Sedona adds some top shelf tech to your familys ride with a power sunroof, UVO smartphone connectivity, trizone automatic climate control, and blind spot monitoring. Other features include wireless charging, smart power liftgate, passenger seat chauffeur seat switch, power sliding side doors, heated front seats and steering wheel, rear parking sensors, cooling glove box, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, aluminum wheels, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB and aux inputs, remote keyless entry, object detection, rear view camera, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, Slide-n-Stow 2nd row seats, and fog lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2019 Kia Sedona