$17,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
EX Premium
2019 Kia Sorento
EX Premium
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,448KM
VIN 5XYPHDA53KG600730
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,448 KM
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, SiriusXM, Touch Screen, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Kia Sorento is for sale today.
This 2019 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV that is built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers a responsive handling feel, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.This SUV has 151,448 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sorento's trim level is EX Premium. The powerful and comfortable Kia Sorento EX Premium is definitely the right choice when looking for a premium family SUV. Features include a power sunroof, full time all wheel drive, stylish alloy wheels, a power liftgate and heated steering wheel, enhanced 7 inch touchscreen display with a 6 speaker stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and voice activation technology, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, power windows, heated leather bucket seats, a proximity key for push button start, memory seats and mirrors settings, blind spot sensor, rear collision sensor, back up camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2019 Kia Sorento