2019 Kia Sorento
LX
56,751KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9557671
- Stock #: D7880
- VIN: 5XYPGDA5XKG549102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,751 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Kia Sorento is for sale today.
This 2019 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV that is built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers a responsive handling feel, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.This SUV has 56,751 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sorento's trim level is LX. The largest SUV Kia has to offer, this Kia Sorento LX has proven time and time again to be a favorite among families. Features include aluminum wheels, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front fog lamps, a voice activated stereo, Bluetooth streaming audio with 7 inch touch screen display, USB fast charging port, SiriusXM satellite radio, cruise control, power door locks with auto-lock feature, rear parking sensors, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
