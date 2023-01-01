2019 Kia Sorento

$29,498 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 7 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9557671

9557671 Stock #: D7880

D7880 VIN: 5XYPGDA5XKG549102

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,751 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.