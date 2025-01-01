2019 Lincoln MKC

Menu
Experience premium driving with this well-equipped SUV, featuring a powerful yet smooth ride and a luxurious interior packed with advanced technology and comfort.

Key Highlights:

Premium Audio: 10-speaker sound system for an immersive experience.

Luxury Seating: Heated & ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and premium leather-trimmed upholstery.

Convenience & Tech: Voice-activated touchscreen navigation, SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and a power moonroof (Vista Roof).

Safety & Assistance: Adaptive suspension, rear parking sensors, exterior parking camera, and emergency communication system (SYNC 3 911 Assist).

Smooth Performance: 3.51 Axle Ratio, four-wheel independent suspension, and speed-sensing steering for a balanced and responsive drive.

Smart Features: Auto-dimming mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, memory seat & steering wheel, plus a garage door transmitter for added convenience.

This SUV blends safety, comfort, and performance into one incredible package. Don't miss out, schedule your test drive today!

VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

2019 Lincoln MKC

12207204

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
60,585KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ3D98KUL47374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 502338
  • Mileage 60,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

