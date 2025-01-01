$24,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Lincoln MKC
Reserve
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 502338
- Mileage 60,585 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience premium driving with this well-equipped SUV, featuring a powerful yet smooth ride and a luxurious interior packed with advanced technology and comfort.
Key Highlights:
Premium Audio: 10-speaker sound system for an immersive experience.
Luxury Seating: Heated & ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and premium leather-trimmed upholstery.
Convenience & Tech: Voice-activated touchscreen navigation, SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and a power moonroof (Vista Roof).
Safety & Assistance: Adaptive suspension, rear parking sensors, exterior parking camera, and emergency communication system (SYNC 3 911 Assist).
Smooth Performance: 3.51 Axle Ratio, four-wheel independent suspension, and speed-sensing steering for a balanced and responsive drive.
Smart Features: Auto-dimming mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, memory seat & steering wheel, plus a garage door transmitter for added convenience.
This SUV blends safety, comfort, and performance into one incredible package. Don't miss out, schedule your test drive today!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
