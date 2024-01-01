$29,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve NAV | PANO ROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 502117X
- Mileage 91,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Audio & Entertainment:
Revel Audio System with 13 speakers
AM/FM radio with SiriusXM capability
CD player
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System
Wheels & Tires:
20 Premium Painted Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels
Low tire pressure warning
Performance & Handling:
3.80 Axle Ratio
Adaptive suspension
Four-wheel independent suspension
Speed-sensing steering
Traction control
Braking & Safety:
4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS
Dual front and side impact airbags
Knee airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Emergency communication system with SYNC 3 911 Assist
Brake assist
Rear parking camera
Climate & Comfort:
Dual zone automatic temperature control
Heated and ventilated front seats
Heated rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
Air conditioning
Convenience & Design:
Panoramic Vista Roof
Power liftgate
Memory seats
Power driver and passenger seats
Genuine wood console and door panel inserts
Leather steering wheel with mounted controls
Auto-dimming rear-view and door mirrors
Power moonroof
Remote keyless entry
Advanced Technology:
Navigation system
Auto high-beam headlights
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Garage door transmitter
Compass and trip computer
Speed-sensitive wipers
Exterior:
Body-colour bumpers
Heated door mirrors
Roof rack rails
Spoiler
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Additional Features:
Front and rear anti-roll bars
Front fog lights
Illuminated entry
Overhead console with storage
Rear window defroster and wiper
Split folding rear seat
Telescoping and tilt steering wheel
Tachometer and outside temperature display
This Lincoln Nautilus is the epitome of sophistication and functionality, ready to provide you with an unparalleled driving experience. Come see it for yourself and take it for a test drive today!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
