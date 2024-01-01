Menu
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

INSGMT

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

91,131 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve NAV | PANO ROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve NAV | PANO ROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,131KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8L99KBL15370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 502117X
  • Mileage 91,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:
Audio & Entertainment:
Revel Audio System with 13 speakers
AM/FM radio with SiriusXM capability
CD player
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System
Wheels & Tires:
20 Premium Painted Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels
Low tire pressure warning
Performance & Handling:
3.80 Axle Ratio
Adaptive suspension
Four-wheel independent suspension
Speed-sensing steering
Traction control
Braking & Safety:
4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS
Dual front and side impact airbags
Knee airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Emergency communication system with SYNC 3 911 Assist
Brake assist
Rear parking camera
Climate & Comfort:
Dual zone automatic temperature control
Heated and ventilated front seats
Heated rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
Air conditioning
Convenience & Design:
Panoramic Vista Roof
Power liftgate
Memory seats
Power driver and passenger seats
Genuine wood console and door panel inserts
Leather steering wheel with mounted controls
Auto-dimming rear-view and door mirrors
Power moonroof
Remote keyless entry
Advanced Technology:
Navigation system
Auto high-beam headlights
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Garage door transmitter
Compass and trip computer
Speed-sensitive wipers
Exterior:
Body-colour bumpers
Heated door mirrors
Roof rack rails
Spoiler
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Additional Features:
Front and rear anti-roll bars
Front fog lights
Illuminated entry
Overhead console with storage
Rear window defroster and wiper
Split folding rear seat
Telescoping and tilt steering wheel
Tachometer and outside temperature display
This Lincoln Nautilus is the epitome of sophistication and functionality, ready to provide you with an unparalleled driving experience. Come see it for yourself and take it for a test drive today!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2019 Lincoln Nautilus