This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is for sale today. 

For all open roads and urban jungles, the 2019 CX-3 delivers a soulful, connected ride. From the beauty of KODO design to technological innovations like Mazdas SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, the engineers and designers crafted this compact SUV with passion so you can experience the soul of motion every time youre in the drivers seat.This SUV has 92,002 kms. Its burgundy in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Our CX-3s trim level is GT. Enjoy the best life has to offer in this CX-3 GT with leather and Lux Suede trimmed interior, a power sunroof and a premium Bose audio system with 7 speakers. Additional features include a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and navigation, chrome exterior trim, LED headlights, fog lights and taillights, unique aluminum wheels, advanced keyless entry with push button start, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, plus much more!

2019 Mazda CX-3

92,002 KM

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

VIN JM1DKFD79K1415806

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,002 KM

Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Low Speed Brake Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Premium Audio System, MAZDA CONNECT, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Aluminum Wheels


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is for sale today.

For all open roads and urban jungles, the 2019 CX-3 delivers a soulful, connected ride. From the beauty of KODO design to technological innovations like Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, the engineers and designers crafted this compact SUV with passion so you can experience the soul of motion every time you're in the driver's seat.This SUV has 92,002 kms. It's burgundy in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-3's trim level is GT. Enjoy the best life has to offer in this CX-3 GT with leather and Lux Suede trimmed interior, a power sunroof and a premium Bose audio system with 7 speakers. Additional features include a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and navigation, chrome exterior trim, LED headlights, fog lights and taillights, unique aluminum wheels, advanced keyless entry with push button start, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, plus much more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
