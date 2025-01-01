$29,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Mazda CX-9
GT AWD - Low Mileage
2019 Mazda CX-9
GT AWD - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,120KM
VIN JM3TCBDY7K0316599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Mazda CX-9 is for sale today.
This 2019 CX-9 offers everything that Mazda is known for; fuel efficient engines, top quality materials and elegant designs. Sporty handling makes it a lot of fun to drive as this SUV rolls quietly on the highway making even long journeys comfortable and enjoyable. This next level driving experience is delivered in a plush and stylistically elevated interior that never comes off as boring.This low mileage SUV has just 58,120 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-9's trim level is GT AWD. Upgrading to this GT is a great choice as it comes with features like a larger 8 inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium audio system, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, head up display, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, a proximity key and a power sunroof. You will also get heated and cooled leather seats, stylish aluminum wheels, a 360 degree camera, tri zone automatic climate control, LED lighting, reclining second row seats and power front seats. Additional safety features include forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, full range active braking assist, high beam control plus advanced blind spot monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Mazda CX-9 is for sale today.
This 2019 CX-9 offers everything that Mazda is known for; fuel efficient engines, top quality materials and elegant designs. Sporty handling makes it a lot of fun to drive as this SUV rolls quietly on the highway making even long journeys comfortable and enjoyable. This next level driving experience is delivered in a plush and stylistically elevated interior that never comes off as boring.This low mileage SUV has just 58,120 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-9's trim level is GT AWD. Upgrading to this GT is a great choice as it comes with features like a larger 8 inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium audio system, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, head up display, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, a proximity key and a power sunroof. You will also get heated and cooled leather seats, stylish aluminum wheels, a 360 degree camera, tri zone automatic climate control, LED lighting, reclining second row seats and power front seats. Additional safety features include forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, full range active braking assist, high beam control plus advanced blind spot monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2019 Mazda CX-3 GT 92,002 KM $21,500 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 80,650 KM $35,500 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD - Low Mileage 58,120 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Mazda CX-9