2019 Mazda MAZDA3

68,079 KM

Details Description

$26,498

+ tax & licensing
$26,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_LowKilometer

$26,498

+ taxes & licensing

68,079KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10062855
  • Stock #: D8448
  • VIN: 3MZBPADMXKM103219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MAZDA CONNECT, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert

This 2019 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.

Like all Mazdas, this all new 2019 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. This vehicle wasn't built to simply get to your next destination, this all new Mazda3 was designed to enhance the experience of your journey. For an all new car with truly thoughtful design in every detail, check out this fully redesigned Mazda3. This sedan has 68,079 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. Upgrading to this Mazda3 GT is a great choice as it comes packed with a long list of luxury features that includes a power sunroof, an 8.8 inch infotainment screen with a Bose premium sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with heated front seats, bigger aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, advance blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert. Additional features include remote keyless entry and a proximity key with push button start, a color rearview camera, LED lighting, steering wheel audio controls and a 60-40 split rear bench seat to make hauling cargo a breeze!

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

