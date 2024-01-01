$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT i-ACTIV AWD Nav Back Up Cam Leather Sunroof
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
73,363KM
Used
VIN JM1BPBMM0K1126756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16785
- Mileage 73,363 KM
2019 Mazda MAZDA3