2019 Mazda MAZDA3

73,363 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Sport GT i-ACTIV AWD Nav Back Up Cam Leather Sunroof

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

VIN JM1BPBMM0K1126756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16785
  • Mileage 73,363 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

2019 Mazda MAZDA3