This 2019 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today. 

Like all Mazdas, this all new 2019 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. This vehicle wasnt built to simply get to your next destination, this all new Mazda3 was designed to enhance the experience of your journey. For an all new car with truly thoughtful design in every detail, check out this fully redesigned Mazda3. This sedan has 99,586 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

 Our Mazda3s trim level is GT. Upgrading to this Mazda3 GT is a great choice as it comes packed with a long list of luxury features that includes a power sunroof, an 8.8 inch infotainment screen with a Bose premium sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with heated front seats, bigger aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, advance blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert. Additional features include remote keyless entry and a proximity key with push button start, a color rearview camera, LED lighting, steering wheel audio controls and a 60-40 split rear bench seat to make hauling cargo a breeze!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

 
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

99,586 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
GT

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Used
99,586KM
VIN JM1BPADM4K1130027

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,586 KM

Sunroof, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MAZDA CONNECT, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2019 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.

Like all Mazdas, this all new 2019 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. This vehicle wasn't built to simply get to your next destination, this all new Mazda3 was designed to enhance the experience of your journey. For an all new car with truly thoughtful design in every detail, check out this fully redesigned Mazda3. This sedan has 99,586 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. Upgrading to this Mazda3 GT is a great choice as it comes packed with a long list of luxury features that includes a power sunroof, an 8.8 inch infotainment screen with a Bose premium sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with heated front seats, bigger aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, advance blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert. Additional features include remote keyless entry and a proximity key with push button start, a color rearview camera, LED lighting, steering wheel audio controls and a 60-40 split rear bench seat to make hauling cargo a breeze!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

