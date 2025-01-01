$33,500+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 300 4MATIC®
Used
80,729KM
VIN WDDZF4KB0KA522965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,729 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz E is for sale today.
The most advanced E-class ever, the 2019 E-class is about to forever change how people interact with their vehicles. Revolutionary technology lets your E-class gather data from other cars, the internet, and the world around it faster than you can realize you need it. If you need a car that has it all, then you need the E-class.This sedan has 80,729 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
