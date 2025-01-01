$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Passenger Van Passenger 144 WB
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Passenger Van Passenger 144 WB
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,334KM
VIN WDZBF0CD1KP138355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 37,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van is for sale today.
This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van is perfection in every sense. From it stylish and streamlined front end, to the powerful and efficient driver train and the comfortable and well appointed passenger cabin, there isn't much that is missing when speaking about up-scale passenger transport. The seating configuration is created to provide ample space for each and every passenger, ensuring a comfortable and unforgettable driving experience. With a smooth and uninterrupted ride quality, long trips are seemingly effortless, leaving all occupants refreshed and reinvigorated, having spent their time in a luxurious and spacious cabin that offers nothing but the best in comfort and passenger entertainment. This low mileage van has just 37,334 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
