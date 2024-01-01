Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2019 MINI Countryman is for sale today. <br> <br>From its spacious and very supportive seats, to the upscale interior the driver and passengers are surrounded by and the poised handling it delivers regardless of the road conditions or surface. With ALL4 all-wheel drive as standard, its ready to tackle anything the road or Mother Nature throws your way - whether youre driving through town or exploring new horizons. Take a closer look at this MINI Countryman and explore its premium and practical features.This SUV has 102,120 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 189HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

102,120 KM

Details Description

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,120KM
VIN WMZYT5C58K3G94262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,120 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2019 MINI Countryman is for sale today.

From its spacious and very supportive seats, to the upscale interior the driver and passengers are surrounded by and the poised handling it delivers regardless of the road conditions or surface. With ALL4 all-wheel drive as standard, it's ready to tackle anything the road or Mother Nature throws your way - whether you're driving through town or exploring new horizons. Take a closer look at this MINI Countryman and explore its premium and practical features.This SUV has 102,120 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 189HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 174,067 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer Limited - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Ford Explorer Limited - Low Mileage 38,976 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 160,720 KM $35,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman