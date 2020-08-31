Menu
2019 Nissan Altima

11,461 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Catharines Nissan

905-646-9999

2.5 Platinum

Location

St. Catharines Nissan

155 Scott St, St. Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-646-9999

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,461KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5765985
  • Stock #: P2798
  • VIN: 1N4BL4FW6KN326495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P2798
  • Mileage 11,461 KM

Vehicle Description

TRUE MARKET PRICING / ALL VEHICLE TRADES ARE WELCOME / TRUCKS & SUVs / CARFAX HISTORY REPORTS ON ALL OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
St. Catharines Nissan is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the automotive industry and the vehicles we sell and service. We are located at 155 Scott St. at Lake St., just north of the QEW and a quick drive from anywhere in the Niagara Region. Call our team today at (905) 646-9999 and we will show you what customer satisfaction really means

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

St. Catharines Nissan

St. Catharines Nissan

155 Scott St, St. Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-646-9999

