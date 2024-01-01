$17,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,000KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU9KL524759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bose Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, SiriusXM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Nissan Kicks is for sale today.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2019 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This SUV has 99,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This top-of-the-range Nissan Kicks SR features a delightful Bose premium audio system, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, in addition to a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Nissan Kicks