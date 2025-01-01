$11,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Nissan Micra
S
2019 Nissan Micra
S
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,150KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP3KL222378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Nissan Micra is for sale today.
This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This hatchback has 78,150 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Micra's trim level is S. Built for efficiency, this economic and eco friendly Micra S delivers smooth and reliable performance. On the interior, you get manually-adjustable seats and a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Nissan Micra is for sale today.
This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This hatchback has 78,150 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Micra's trim level is S. Built for efficiency, this economic and eco friendly Micra S delivers smooth and reliable performance. On the interior, you get manually-adjustable seats and a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Fastback 84,814 KM $37,500 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue S 88,060 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Camry XLE 176,324 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Nissan Micra