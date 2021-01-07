2019 Nissan NV200

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Seating Vinyl Seats Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Back-Up Camera Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

