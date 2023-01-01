$31,998+ tax & licensing
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 SL Premium
101,860KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10394094
- Stock #: D8814
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM5KC616290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,860 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is for sale today.
This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This SUV has 101,860 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 SL Premium. This Pathfinder SL is ready to rule the road with intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, tow hitch receiver with 7 pin harness, LED auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, 8-inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with navigation, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth connectivity, MP3/WMA playback, aux input, AM/FM/CD audio, and a Bose premium sound system. Other features include Nissan's Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, rear sonar parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, motion activated power liftgate, an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions, remote start, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, heated leather seats, power front seats, driver seat memory settings, 120V household style power outlet, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
