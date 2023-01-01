Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

101,860 KM

Details Description

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,860KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10394094
  • Stock #: D8814
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM5KC616290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bose Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, LED Lights, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Proximity Key, Tri-Zone Climate Control, 360 Camera

This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is for sale today.

This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This SUV has 101,860 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 SL Premium. This Pathfinder SL is ready to rule the road with intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, tow hitch receiver with 7 pin harness, LED auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, 8-inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with navigation, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth connectivity, MP3/WMA playback, aux input, AM/FM/CD audio, and a Bose premium sound system. Other features include Nissan's Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, rear sonar parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, motion activated power liftgate, an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions, remote start, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, heated leather seats, power front seats, driver seat memory settings, 120V household style power outlet, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2015 Infiniti QX80 L...
 145,012 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 143,014 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 105,480 KM
$28,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory