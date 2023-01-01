$CALL+ tax & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
905-688-6244
2019 Nissan Qashqai
AWD SL Low Kms! Leather Moonroof Back Up Camera
14,153KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10173180
- Stock #: 16440
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR1KW323501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3