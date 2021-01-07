Introducing the 2019 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 38,299 kms. It's magnetic black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Qashqai's trim level is AWD SL CVT. When you upgrade from the SL trim to this top of the line Qashqai SV you'll get be the best of everything. It includes larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and leather heated front seats. It also comes with a rear sonar system, a 7 inch colour touch-screen display with NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Roof Nav Cam Leath Hs Bs Htd-s/w Steering-assist Distance-control 360-cam.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Exterior entry lights
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 848 mm
Front Head Room: 986 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 1,836 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,559 kg
Overall height: 1,608 mm
Overall Length: 4,379 mm
NissanConnect
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear Hip Room: 1,191 mm
Wheelbase: 2,647 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,021 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,509 L
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Rear Collision Mitigation
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry