2019 Nissan Qashqai

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Tires: Speed Rating: W Exterior entry lights Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 848 mm Front Head Room: 986 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 55 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,836 mm Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,559 kg Overall height: 1,608 mm Overall Length: 4,379 mm NissanConnect Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Rear Hip Room: 1,191 mm Wheelbase: 2,647 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,021 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,509 L Lane Departure Warning: Active Rear Collision Mitigation Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring AWD ROOF NAV CAM LEATH HS BS HTD-S/W STEERING-ASSIST DISTANCE-CONTROL 360-CAM

