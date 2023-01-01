$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
905-688-6244
2019 Nissan Qashqai
2019 Nissan Qashqai
Back Up Camera Sunroof Heated Front Seats A/C
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,551KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9717598
- Stock #: 16213
- VIN: JN1BJ1CP3KW231689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nitro Lime Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16213
- Mileage 55,551 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3