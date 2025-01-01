2019 Nissan Rogue

Menu
Elevate your driving experience with this well-equipped AWD Nissan, designed for comfort, safety, and connectivity. Packed with features, this vehicle is ready for every journey!

Key Features:

 All-Wheel Drive Enhanced traction and stability for all road conditions.
 17 Steel Wheels with Full Covers Stylish and durable design.
 6-Speaker AM/FM/CD Audio System with SiriusXM Crisp sound and endless entertainment options.
 NissanConnect with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Seamless smartphone integration.
 Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats Stay cozy during chilly drives.
 Auto High-Beam Headlights & Fog Lights Maximum visibility for safer nighttime driving.
 Blind Spot Warning System Drive with confidence in crowded areas.

Interior Comforts:

Cloth seat trim and a power drivers seat for a personalized ride.
Air conditioning with intuitive controls for year-round comfort.
Split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo and passenger space.

Safety Highlights:

Advanced airbags (dual front, side-impact, and overhead) for comprehensive protection.
Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control for added peace of mind.
ABS brakes, Brake Assist, and a Low Tire Pressure Warning System for secure braking.

Additional Features:

Heated Door Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicators.
Fully Automatic Headlights for added convenience.
Remote Keyless Entry and a Security System for ease and security.
Full Tank of Fuel and Floor Mats Included Ready for the road!

Whether youre running errands or embarking on your next adventure, this Nissan combines practicality, style, and advanced technology to meet your needs.

 Schedule your test drive today and experience this exceptional AWD Nissan for yourself!

VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

2019 Nissan Rogue

67,790 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

SV HEATED FRONT SEATS | CARPLAY

12132418

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV HEATED FRONT SEATS | CARPLAY

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,790KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV2KC728753

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 502318
  • Mileage 67,790 KM

Elevate your driving experience with this well-equipped AWD Nissan, designed for comfort, safety, and connectivity. Packed with features, this vehicle is ready for every journey!

Key Features:

All-Wheel Drive Enhanced traction and stability for all road conditions.
17''' Steel Wheels with Full Covers Stylish and durable design.
6-Speaker AM/FM/CD Audio System with SiriusXM Crisp sound and endless entertainment options.
NissanConnect with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Seamless smartphone integration.
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats Stay cozy during chilly drives.
Auto High-Beam Headlights & Fog Lights Maximum visibility for safer nighttime driving.
Blind Spot Warning System Drive with confidence in crowded areas.

Interior Comforts:

Cloth seat trim and a power drivers seat for a personalized ride.
Air conditioning with intuitive controls for year-round comfort.
Split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo and passenger space.

Safety Highlights:

Advanced airbags (dual front, side-impact, and overhead) for comprehensive protection.
Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control for added peace of mind.
ABS brakes, Brake Assist, and a Low Tire Pressure Warning System for secure braking.

Additional Features:

Heated Door Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicators.
Fully Automatic Headlights for added convenience.
Remote Keyless Entry and a Security System for ease and security.
Full Tank of Fuel and Floor Mats Included Ready for the road!

Whether you're running errands or embarking on your next adventure, this Nissan combines practicality, style, and advanced technology to meet your needs.

Schedule your test drive today and experience this exceptional AWD Nissan for yourself!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
