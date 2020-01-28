2019 Nissan Rogue

$91 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Prime Rate Financing with Franchise Dealer Financing Programs. Get Top Dollar for All Your Trade!





HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle. Accident Free. Excellent Condition. Low Mileage. Certified. Detailed. Former Company Rental Lease Vehicle.





WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms





Extended Warranty Available from $799!





HIGH TECH SAFETY FEATURES : Blindspot Alert . Front and Rear Sonar Protection . Smart Cruise Control (Auto) . Emergency Parking Brake . 360 Degree Birdeye Camera View of Vehicle





HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Power Liftgate . Navigation System . Heated Seat . Panoramic Sunroof . Electronic Parking Brake . Infotainment System . Heated Front Seat . Heated Steering





CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L CVT . Dual Automatic Climate Control - Keyless Entry - Push Start - Automatic Headlight - USB/AUX/12V . Power Adjustable Driver Seat . FM/AM . Remote Starter . Bluetooth . Steering Mounted Media Control . Reaview Camera . Voice Command





