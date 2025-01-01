$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Versa
NOTE SV CVT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
80,692KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP4KL354261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,692 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Nissan Versa Note is for sale today.
The 2019 Nissan Versa Note is built for the modern car buyer. Its small size and agile nature make it perfect for urban commute, and its long list of upgrades and features make it easy to suit your needs. All this style and character is complemented by an extremely fuel-efficient motor, making the Nissan Versa Note the perfect subcompact for both new car owners and urban dwellers.This hatchback has 80,692 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Versa Note's trim level is SV CVT. Stepping up to the Versa Note SV adds remote keyless entry with power locks, power windows, cruise control, heated seats with armrests, and a leather wrapped steering wheel to the amazing standard features like Siri Eyes Free, hands free text messaging assistant, rear view camera, heated power-adjustable side mirrors, Bluetooth calling and audio streaming, 7 -inch touchscreen with AM/FM/CD audio, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and steering wheel mounted audio control for convenience and connectivity.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
