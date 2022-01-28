$CALL+ tax & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
111,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8241921
- Stock #: D6658
- VIN: 1C6SRFCT2KN767420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 111,300 kms. It's flame red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Tradesman. Designed to do some serious work, this Ram 1500 Tradesman comes with durable vinyl floors and easy to clean seats, proximity keyless entry, Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB and aux input jacks, a useful rear view camera, and cruise control. This awesome pickup truck also comes with power heated side mirrors, an HD suspension, towing equipment, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi 4x4 Quadcab Sxt-pkg Gate-step 18-al.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFCT2KN767420.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Overhead console: Mini
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Manual front air conditioning
Front split-bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Vinyl Floor Covering
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Black bumpers
Vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Argent styled steel rims
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Rear Leg Room: 904 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 87 L
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Overall height: 1,974 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
Wheelbase: 3,569 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Manual child safety locks
Lithium ion motor battery
Overall Length: 5,814 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
5 USB ports
Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Overall Width: 2,085 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.6 s
Curb weight: 2,309 kg
HEMI 4X4 QUADCAB SXT-PKG GATE-STEP 18-AL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
