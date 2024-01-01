$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 2500
Laramie
2019 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
162,897KM
Used
VIN 3C6UR5FLXKG565349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Park Assist, LED Lights, Streaming Audio, Remote Start, Climate Control, Proximity Key
This 2019 Ram 2500 is for sale today.
This 2019 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 162,897 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 2500 is equipped with a heavy duty attitude and comfortable interior features. This sophisticated truck comes loaded with leather heated seats that are powered in the front, a heated leather steering wheel, and a premium audio system with 10 speakers. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen that's paired with SiriusXM and 5 USB ports, unique aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, cargo box lights, a class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, LED lights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it!
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5FLXKG565349.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2019 RAM 2500